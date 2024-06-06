Vacation! Northern Michigan - Two K Farms Cidery & Winery

It’s summertime in Northern Michigan which means it’s time to grab something to sip on and head to the patio... which you can do both at Two K Farms Cidery & Winery.

Two K Farms is run and operated by brothers, George and Max Koskela. Their main priority is finding the proper fruit varieties to create the exceptional tasting and award-winning hard cider and wine that you can always count on in the tasting room.

Their mission at Two K Farms is, “a family-owned business working together to contribute to the region’s reputation of producing great wine and hard cider. There is only one way we strive to create hard cider or wine: pure ingredients, great sun and fresh water, and the knowledge of the fruit and farm. We believe only in the “graft-to-glass” philosophy!”

The tasting room located in Suttons Bay, just 10 minutes north of Traverse City, overlooks the Grand Traverse Bay and offers stunning views that captures the beauty of Northern Michigan. Whether you want to enjoy a drink outside on the patio, or cozy up inside on a rainy day, there’s never a bad day to head over to Two K Farms.

Current Hours

Monday – Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Sunday: 12 – 5 PM

Thursday: 12 – 6 PM

Friday & Saturday: 12 – 7 PM









