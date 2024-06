Tick season is here, the Health Department reminds you to prepare your gear

Winter this year was not what we are used to in Northern Michigan and because of a very wild season, the tick die-off was not as significant as normal. This will lead to a heightened tick season which creates a danger for you, your family, and your pets.

We sit down with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan to discuss what we can do to protect ourselves while enjoying the great outdoors this summer.

Ticks - Health Department of Northwest Michigan

For more information visit the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s website.