Short’s Fest coming to Elk Rapids on June 8

ELK RAPIDS - Summer celebrations are starting to kick off across northern Michigan. Short’s Fest put on by the famous Short’s Brewing Company is happening this Saturday in Elk Rapids. The festivities include food, live music and, of course, their local brews on tap for the public. General admission is free to the public.

“For us to do this for as long as we’ve done it, it brings me great joy because it brings a lot of other people great joy,” Short’s Brewing Company Founder Joe Short. “Beer has always been an important part of the social element of our society, and it’s exciting to have the families and friends and the kids and the grandparents everybody come out and enjoy a little bit of everything.”

Short’s Fest goes from 11am to 10pm Saturday June 8th.