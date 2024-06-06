Officials warn of new vet tranquilizer drug that is causing overdose deaths across Michigan

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning Michigan residents about medetomidine, a new drug identified in overdose deaths.

Medetomidine is a veterinary tranquilizer, similar to xylazine, that can cause adverse effects including slowed heart rate, low blood pressure and decreases in brain and spinal cord activity, officials said. It is not approved for use in people.

According to data provided by the Swift Toxicology of Opioid Related Mortalities (STORM) project at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, since March, three overdose deaths have identified medetomidine during postmortem toxicology testing. The deaths occurred in Ingham, Berrien and Wayne counties.

In addition to medetomidine, testing also identified fentanyl and other potent manufactured drugs.

MDHHS is particularly concerned about this drug for the following reasons:

Medetomidine can cause central nervous system depression and death.

Like xylazine, medetomidine is not reversed by medications such as naloxone or Narcan.

Unlike xylazine, testing strips are not yet available to detect this particular drug.

”Medetomidine is considered more potent than xylazine, and we want to make sure Michigan residents are aware of this new and dangerous drug showing up in overdose deaths in our state,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Even though naloxone doesn’t directly reverse the effects of medetomidine or xylazine, these tranquilizers are usually found in combination with opioid drugs like fentanyl, that can be reversed. For this reason, we continue to urge individuals who use drugs and their loved ones to carry naloxone to prevent overdose.”

Agencies aware of any medetomidine-involved overdoses or exposures since January 2024 are asked to share this information at MDHHS-MODASurveillance@Michigan.gov.