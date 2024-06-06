Mackinac Bridge repaving project expected to continue into next week

ST. IGNACE — Completion of the first season of a two-season repaving project on the Mackinac Bridge has been delayed again, with completion now expected next week.

Citing rainy weather that has prevented paving, along with projected rain in weather forecasts, project contractor Zenith Tech estimates completion of remaining paving should be completed around the middle of the week of June 10.

Crews paved a portion of the bridge this past Monday and plan to pave Thursday, completing the portions on the north end of the bridge. An expected total of three to four more full days of paving are needed to complete the work on the south portions of the bridge.

Based on forecasts, paving could resume as early as Saturday, June 8. The contractor is making a determination for paving each day by 10 a.m.

Repaving, deck repairs and joint repairs on the two northbound lanes of the bridge began March 25. Traffic is being maintained with one lane open in each direction during construction.

Weekend traffic peaks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., often resulting in traffic backups, even with all toll lanes open. Drivers should consider crossing at off-peak times or prepare for delays.

Wide-load restrictions are in place in both directions for any vehicles wider than 10 feet during construction. Wider loads will be allowed to cross once per day between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with traffic stopped for brief periods to accommodate those crossings.