Austin Darga spreads positivity through his journey through life being blind

TRAVERSE CITY - The Incompass Leadership Conference is taking place June 5th-7th. 29 year old Austin Darga from Traverse City gave a speech today at the conference about overcoming the hurdles of his disability. Darga has been completely blind since birth but you may recognize his golden radio voice in local broadcasts and his own podcast show The Way I See It.

Darga has also become a spokesperson for Grand Traverse Industries spreading positivity to all who hear his story.

“Just like you, I’m someone who likes to live a fulfilled, independent life,” says GTI Spokesman and Podcast Host Austin Darga. “Moving forward,I would like to continue growing my public speaking skills and helping others through hard times. After working with BSBP I got to work at Grand Traverse Industries and they’ve been such an amazing support and helped me to reach my goals in where I am today. It’s truly been been a life changing opportunity for me.”

And you can check out Austin’s podcast ’The Way I See It’ here.