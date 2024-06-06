Hook & Hunting: Michigan DNR’s ‘Three Free Weekend’ June 8-9

If you’re looking for an excuse to get outdoors, this is the weekend to do it. It’s the DNR’s ‘Three Free Weekend’ statewide on Saturday and Sunday. This means that fishing, off-roading and state park entry is available to Michiganders free of charge.

This is a way for people to discover something new and take in all our beautiful state has to offer.

“This is a great opportunity,” says Michigan DNR Lt. Joe Molnar. “A lot of people, they don’t may not want to buy a fishing license or buy those registrations because they’re not used to getting out and doing it. So this provides an opportunity for folks to get out and not have to pay to participate in the activity and see if, you know, hey, maybe this is for me and something that I do want to get involved more into and then buy that license for next weekend.”

Michigan’s Three Free Weekend will also apply to out of state residents.