Fish for suicide prevention at the Cheese Cup

Mental health is a difficult topic, particularly with men. Afraid to ask for help, many males end up spiraling which can lead to loss of quality of life and unfortunately at times, men will lose their struggle with the disease of depression.

That is why it is crucial that men be shown it is okay to talk about it when you need help and that other men are right there beside you. That is the mission of The Cheese Cup.

2024 Cheese Cup fishing tournament

An opportunity for the community to come together for some fun, fishing, and to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds stay in our local community by going to support the Child and Family Services of Northern Michigan particularly Suicide Prevention.

The event kicks of Saturday June 8th and all entries must be in by Friday at midnight. You can participate as a 2 person team or a solo angler for this fly fishing, catch-and-release contest trying to pull in the largest fish you can. Not able to make it? Consider a donation or you can compete virtually if registered.

For more information or to claim your spot visit the Cheese Cup webpage on the Northern Angler Fly Shop website.