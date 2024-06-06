Driver leads Cadillac police, deputies on chase through parking lots and down train tracks

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says a driver led them on a chase around the north end of Cadillac early Thursday morning.

When deputies tried to stop the car for having no headlights or taillights, they say the driver took off.

According to deputies, the driver led them on a chase through multiple parking lots near N. Mitchell and E. 34 Road, at times cutting across the grass between lots.

Deputies say the driver even drove on the railroad tracks while trying to avoid the Sheriff’s Office and Cadillac Police.

The driver was finally stopped near Wesco and arrested. He faces several charges including driving without a license and insurance.