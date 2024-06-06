Consumers Energy: Count On Us - Limiting the risk of wildfires

With summer in full swing here in Northern Michigan, the dry heat will be coming in soon and with it, a higher risk for wildfires within and surrounding our communities. To help counter this environmental threat. Consumer’s Energy is investing into a program that will lead to more trimmed trees, undergrounding power lines, and utilize cutting-edge technology to help mitigate wildfire risk.

The results of a wildfire can be devastating...

Home destroyed in wildfire

But with local companies doing everything that they can to address the challenges that we face with the ever increasing threat of severe weather, our grid is quickly evolving to provide peace of mind to residents.

For more information on what Consumer’s Energy is doing to mitigate the risk of wildfires and how this is one small step in their ambitious program, The Reliability Roadmap, visit the Consumer’s Energy website.