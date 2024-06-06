Chatfield trial still months away; hearing dates set for late summer

Lee and Stephanie Chatfield appear virtually for their arraignment. (Courtesy)

The next stage of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield’s criminal trial has been set for August 1st.

Attorneys met over Zoom today before an East Lansing judge to decide on a date for a probable cause hearing, where a judge will determine if there’s sufficient evidence for the trial to proceed.

The Levering Republican has already pleaded not guilty to over a dozen felony counts, stemming from allegations that he misused private and public dollars for personal gain when in office. The charges include conducting a criminal enterprise, three counts of embezzlement from $1,000 to $20,000 and embezzlement by a public officer.

Among the allegations, Attorney General Dana Nessel says Chatfield funded a lavish lifestyle with misappropriated funds, including paying for trips to Florida theme parks and paying off a personal credit card balance. She also alleges he falsified mileage for thousands of dollars of taxpayer reimbursement.

Lee Chatfield’s wife Stephanie Chatfield is also charged with embezzlement.

Prosecutors said today that the defense had received the first batch of evidence, including investigative reports and witness statements, and would be receiving a second batch including phone records this week.

The two also scheduled their pre-trial examination for September 5th, though all parties acknowledged that could change based on the amount of evidence in the case.