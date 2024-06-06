Bill would require Michigan high schools to offer computer science course

Computer science courses could soon become available to more michigan students under a new proposal in the state legislature.

All Michigan high school students would have the opportunity to take a computer science course under new legislation proposed in the state house.

Bill sponsors say that over 30 other states already require the offering of a computer science course for high school students, as well as 55% of Michigan high schools.

The proposal would require all public high schools to offer at least one computer science course but would not implement the course as a graduation requirement. The policy wouldn’t go into effect until 2027.

The legislation would also allow schools to offer the course virtually if they lack the resources for in-person teaching.

Rep. Carol Glanville, a former teacher and sponsor of the bill, says that computer science courses provide both direct knowledge of technology and the thinking abilities that are becoming more critical by the day.

“Computer science is a foundational skill necessary for today’s students to succeed in a 21st century society,” said Glanville, D-Walker.

Supporters of the legislation also say the requirement would help students from all backgrounds explore the topic more easily. Over 70% of current computer science students are boys, and black students are underrepresented compared to white and asian students.

“By putting computer science in every high school that will help communicate that this opportunity is open to all students,” said Julia Wynn, representing code.org.

Lisa Rivera, a teacher from Mackinaw City, testified in support of the bill, saying her rural district of less than 150 students has offered a computer science course for nearly 20 years and requires it for students in 10th grade.

“The computer science classroom environment is truly amazing,” she said. “No matter the topic being covered, there is a focus on problem solving and collaboration. This focus helps students become leaders in the classroom, students who aren’t always traditional leaders and other academic areas.”

Any teacher would be able to teach a computer science course after completing a professional development course.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the media annual wage for the computer and IT industry is over $100,000, double the national average for all fields. The Bureau also projects over 350,000 openings in the field per year through 2032, a growth rate faster than most other industries.

The bill has bipartisan support from members of the House Education Committee and could be passed into law later this year.