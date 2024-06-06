A tornado damages a Northern Michigan golf course

The tornado touched down in Crawford County Wednesday in the middle of the day at the Forest Dunes Golf Club, taking people by surprise and forcing them to run for cover.

Doug Pratt, the Crawford County emergency manager said the twister was an EF-0 and hit the ground in South Branch Township around 1:20 in the afternoon.

Even though the tornado was only on the ground for about 60 seconds, it covered about a quarter mile area and was damaging.

An EF-0 has winds up to 80 miles an hour. Pratt says it uprooted trees, some as large as one foot in diameter at the golf course.

Those trees fell on the roof of a house that was on the property.

No major damage was reported.

According to Pratt, an alert wasn’t issued because Wednesday’s storm system isn’t the type of system that would typically turn into a tornado.

He said The National Weather Service told him it was a fluke.

“So the actual tornado came down in the middle of the Forest Dunes Golf Course, and they actually had, golfers out on the golf course at the time. or right around the time where the tornado actually touched down. So, there was no alert, so they couldn’t get people off as quickly as they could, but nobody was injured,” said Pratt.

Forest Dunes Golf Club said the storm damage was cleaned up earlier Thursday afternoon and it’s back to business as usual.