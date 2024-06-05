Vacation! Northern Michigan - Jay’s Sporting Goods

Here in Northern Michigan, when spring and summer hit, you can find us outside. Whether that be camping in our amazing parks, fishing our lakes and rivers, or just heading out for a picnic we require an outfitter that can cater to a wide variety of outdoor pursuits.

Enter Jay’s Sporting Goods. This fantastic local store has two locations in Northern Michigan, one in Clare and one in Gaylord both equally equipped to support any outdoor pursuit.

For our anglers out there, Jay’s has a wide selection of any and every kind of fishing tackle that you could need to reel in a big one.

If you are looking to hit the water you can trust that Jay’s has got you covered. From kayaks to canoes no matter how you plan to adventure along our many beautiful waterways you can find the equipment you need and some reliable assistance from the knowledgeable staff.

But with much to do in Northern Michigan, you will need clothing that works as hard as you do. What most might not realize in Jay’s also has a large selection of outdoor clothing for every activity and age group.

For more information or to get the experts help on planning your next Northern Michigan vacation head to the Jay’s Sporting Goods website or visit one of their locations.