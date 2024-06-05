Traverse City Downtown Development Authority postpones executive director search

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority on Wednesday announced the postponement of its search for a new executive director.

The group said it is due to the recent non-approval of the DDA’s budget by the Traverse City City Council.

“Without having an approved DDA budget, in good conscience, we cannot proceed with interviews for the position of DDA executive director at this time,” said Todd McMillen, DDA board member and Governance Committee chair. “We regret this delay, but I am confident in this decision given the circumstances.”

Advertisement

The DDA said it remains dedicated to finding the right candidate for its executive director position. The board said it plans to reengage in the search process once operational budget certainty has been reestablished and they have had the opportunity to discuss how to proceed.



