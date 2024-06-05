Small Tornado Hits Crawford County

There’s no doubt it was an active day across the region. There were a few thunderstorms but most were not severe.

This initial report was of numerous trees down at the Forest Dunes Golf Club.

1:15 PM Winds

Winds were showing some rotation around that time.

The atmosphere was far from ideal to develop a tornado but evidence shows it was enough.

1:20 PM Winds





The National Weather Service (NWS) from the Gaylord Office went to investigate shortly after the report came in.

Officially, an EF-0 tornado with winds of up to 80 mph caused damage at the Forest Dunes Golf Club.

It was on the ground for .3 miles or 1 minute with an estimated width of 90 yards.

The NWS noted a couple dozen trees were uprooted and 3 trees fell on the roof of a home.

1:20 PM Reflectivity

You can see a little hook in this view of the radar reflectivity.

The storm didn’t last long but caused enough damage to this area.

Downstate, another tornado touched down near Livonia.

It had winds of 90-95 mph making it an EF-1 Tornado.

There was at least 1 fatality and 1 other injury from this tornado.

A 2-year-old child was killed when a tree fell on their house.

The child’s mother was injured as well.







