Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Marquis Anthonie Harmon

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force on Wednesday announced the arrest of Marquis Anthonie Harmon, 20, for child sexually abusive activity and extortion.

Harmon was arrested after an investigation was initiated when it was learned Harmon was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, troopers said. A search of his residence resulted in digital evidence being seized, troopers said.

Harmon was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of extortion.

Advertisement

Harmon was arraigned in the 91st District Court on May 30. If convicted, Harmon faces up to 20 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity and 20 years in prison for extortion, troopers said.



