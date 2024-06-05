Mt. Pleasant Craft Beer Festival returns this Saturday

MT. PLEASANT — Michigan’s craft beer and cider industry has been growing over the years, and the Mt. Pleasant Craft Beer Festival wants to spotlight them.

Presented by the Mt. Pleasant Jaycees and the Bird Bar and Grill, the 10th annual event offers the chance to sip craft beer, cider and wine while enjoying local food and live music. Proceeds from the event go back into community nonprofits.

“It’s just a great opportunity to raise funds and donate them and and see how it affects the community and how much it’s grown over the past ten years. And I think that’s why it’s been so successful, is because people love to attend this, because it’s a fun event, but it’s also great to help out the Mt. Pleasant community,” said Claire Doty, committee member.

Since the event started, the Mt. Pleasant Jaycees have been able to grant over $245,000 back to local community organizations.