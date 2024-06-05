Mayor’s Art Award set for July 19 in Cadillac

CADILLAC — The annual Mayor’s Art Award is upon us once again, as the Cadillac Festival of Arts is scheduled to be held July 19-20 at the Cadillac City Park and Pavilion.

The 40th annual Mayor’s Art Award will be Friday, July 19.

The competition is open to artists of the Michigan northwest regional counties: Wexford, Missaukee, Manistee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Emmet, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Lake, Osceola and Antrim.

Entries for the Mayor’s Art Award may be any style of art, with a limit of one entry per person. All entries will be displayed in the park from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on July 19 during the festival. The artist whose entry places first in the competition will be awarded a $450 prize.

The winning artwork becomes the property of the City of Cadillac and will be displayed in the Cadillac Municipal Complex with a plaque depicting the award and year.

The second place winner will be awarded $100, and the third place winner will receive $50.

Entry forms are available at the Municipal Complex in Cadillac and on the city’s website, www.cadillac-mi.net.

Completed forms must be returned to the Municipal Complex at 200 N. Lake Street in Cadillac by noon on July 19 for the artist to be eligible to enter the competition.

Artwork needs to be delivered to the Mayor’s Art Award tent between 2-3 p.m. on July 19 for judging.

Contact the City of Cadillac at (231) 775-0181 for additional information.