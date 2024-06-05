Lawmakers propose new economic development package, drawing from corporate inventive funds

LANSING -- Michigan lawmakers are proposing a new economic development package that they say will make the state a destination for businesses and employees.

The plan is to divert half a billion dollars to transit and housing projects, including $200 million for new transportation technologies and $50 million for the state Housing and Community Development Fund.

“This legislation will be a monumental leap forward for mobility in Michigan driving us toward a future where no community is left behind, and everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Rep. Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor.

Sponsors of the package say that companies value opportunities to grow and retain their base of educated and experienced employees.

“Really what we know is that a company’s most valuable asset is their talent,” said Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak. “And that if you can work with the company identifying their needs, and invest directly in that talent pipeline, you set yourself up to succeed.”

The proposal comes after some Democrats criticized direct incentives for corporations.

Warren Call, president of Traverse Connect, supports the plan, saying Northern Michigan’s housing troubles are hurting local businesses and closing off opportunities the region may otherwise have.

“That’s a total shortage of over 30,000 units,” he said referring to housing needs of the region. “It’s no joke to say that we’re at a crisis stage and it’s holding back our economy and negatively impacting our quality of life for our residents.”

Supporters also acknowledged that housing and transportation needs would look different for each region of the state. While denser urban areas would likely invest in bus services, Call said that Northern Michigan requires different services to attract businesses and workers.

“Airports and air service are critical to Northern Michigan and perhaps the single most important step we can take from a mobility standpoint, to make our region a more attractive and accessible place to live, work and play,” he said.

The plan in its current form wouldn’t raise taxes — instead it would re-allocate taxes already set aside for corporate incentives.

The plan will likely go on the backburner for the rest of the summer as lawmakers hash out the state’s annual budget in the coming weeks.