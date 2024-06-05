Grand Traverse County Road Commission begins road brining project

TRAVERSE CITY — A project being carried out this week by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission. They’ll be brining the roads until the end of the week and expect to cover the entire county.

New technology like their online reporting system makes the job easier and with the salt and water solution. This ensures that the gravel on the road can bind and become more solid. It reduces dust kick-up and creates more solid roads within the county for drivers.

“We work with the township supervisors and we know what roads that are here in each township,” says Grand Traverse County Road Commission Superintendent Larry LaCross, “and we walk through gravel roads with the township supervisor so that they understand and know what we’re doing because they have a cost share as well in this process. People live on this road, they want this road to be nice.

Usually this process is done before Memorial Day but due to material shortages it was pushed back.