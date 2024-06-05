Explore with Eric: Charlevoix Historical Society Maritime Museum at Harsha House

We kick off two weeks of adventures in Charlevoix County by paying a visit to the Charlevoix Historical Society Maritime Museum at Harsha House. This structure has been around since 1892 and passed down through generations of the Harsha family before being given to the historical society to house their museum.

Courtesy: Charlevoix Historical Society

From the industries that made Michigan to the growth of the Charlevoix area you will disappear into the rich and vibrant history of the county. Explore shipwrecks, the train depot, and many more staples of the community.

For more information or to plan your next trip, visit the Charlevoix Historical Society’s website.