64-year-old Traverse City motorcyclist killed in crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Michigan State Police on Wednesday said that a motorcyclist was killed in a May crash.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post were sent to the scene of a serious injury crash on Garfield Road near 3 Mile Road in East Bay Township on May 15.

Preliminary investigations revealed the incident involved a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle, troopers said.

The SUV, operated by a 79-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was reported to have entered Garfield Road from 3 Mile Road, intersecting the path of an oncoming motorcycle operated by a 64-year-old man from Traverse City, troopers said.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell from his vehicle, suffering life-threatening injuries, troopers said. He was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Troopers said the 64-year-old then succumbed to the injuries and died.

The SUV driver and his 74-year-old passenger did not suffer any injuries during the crash, officials said.

This incident is still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, officials said.

