Traverse City’s DDA is on a ticking clock after commissioners fail to approve the budget

The future of some downtown Traverse City events and services could be in jeopardy after city commissioners could not come to an agreement on a budget for the Downtown Development Authority.

In a 4 to 3 vote, commissioners failed to approve the DDA budget. It needed to pass by July 1 or the DDA won’t have the money needed to operate.

Many services like parking enforcement, events, and trash removal would be impacted.

“Downtown will still be vibrant, Downtown will still attract people. But those kind of community events that draw people from not only the region but here in Traverse City just wouldn’t happen,” said Harry Burkholder, interim CEO of the DDA.

He said a lot of summer events are funded in part by the DDA.

“The Cherry Festival will still happen, but ‘Friday Night Live’ and some of the art festivals later in the summer and even our ‘Light Parade’ next winter. If the budget is not approved, those events would not,” said Burkholder.

Mayor Amy Shamroe said the DDA shutting down would still impact the National Cherry Festival with the lack of trash collection and parking enforcement.

Shamroe said not passing a budget would not only affect some downtown events, but also paying to support local businesses.

“That would include any marketing for the businesses downtown that right now are facing some hardships because of the construction. That’s diverting traffic, too. And they’ve been doing a really good marketing effort right now to remind people they’re there to encourage people to come down and support them. That would all have to stop,” said Shamroe.

Area businesses like coffee shop Espresso Bay said they get a lot of business from downtown events like the farmer’s market. Manager Jenna said they would definitely notice if those events stopped.

“That would have a huge impact not only on us as a business, but as like all the local farmers who attend and sell their produce there,” said Jenna.

Burkholder said he thinks they will be able to come to an agreement before next month.

“I have full confidence that the city and the DDA will be able to reach an agreement on a budget and we will be operating this next fiscal year,” said Burkholder.

Shamroe said they need to get the budget approved in time, by law, or they could be in violation of their own charter.

“If we don’t and we are in violation of the charter. I have fears that citizens that are impacted by the citizens whose taxes we are collecting, the DDA could potentially sue the city on how many employees are,” said Shamroe.

Shamroe said about 30 people are employed with the DDA and their livelihoods are in question as well.