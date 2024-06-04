Sault Ste. Marie splash pad opens for the season with new restroom facility

SAULT STE. MARIE — On Monday afternoon, Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie officially handed over the keys to the newly-constructed splash pad restroom facility to the city.

The splash pad officially opened up last September for about a week before closing for the winter season. The pad is now open for the season, along with the new restrooms.

The city will be responsible for managing the building, which costed $85,000. Funding for the bathrooms came from grants, donations and fundraising efforts by the Rotary Club.

“We are a service organization. One of the focus areas we do is water and sanitation. This just correlates with what Rotary is about: service and having clean water and sanitation for people to use,” said Brian Felczak, Rotary Club president.

Next up on the Rotary’s agenda – getting a pavilion and new bathrooms, with plumbing, at Rotary Park on the St. Marys River.