Mesick man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Paul Jester

MESICK — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force said Paul Jester, 23, of Mesick, was arrested for aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Jester was arrested following an investigation that began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), troopers said. A search of Jester’s residence resulted in numerous internet capable devices being seized, troopers reported.

Jester was charged with one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime, officials said. Jester was arraigned in the 84th Judicial District Court on May 31.

The MSP ICAC Task Force was assisted by the MSP Canine Team, 7th District ES Team, MSP Cadillac Post, Traverse City Post and Homeland Security.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the Cyber Tip Line at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.