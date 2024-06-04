Maple Street resurfacing in Traverse City will start Wednesday, June 5

TRAVERSE CITY — Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists should be aware that the City of Traverse City’s contractor, Team Elmer’s, will be resurfacing Maple Street between Sixth and Griffin Streets.

The work is expected to start June 5, 2024 and be substantially complete by June 28, 2024. The contractor will mill the existing pavement, adjust catch basins and manhole covers, and overlay the street with asphalt.

During construction, intersections along Maple Street will be closed as needed depending on the type of work being performed. If possible, please use alternate routes avoiding this area to reduce congestion, delay, and promote worker safety.

Alley access for residents in the impacted area will be maintained. Sidewalks, particularly at intersections, will experience intermittent closures. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place in and around the work area.

The intersection construction is part of the City’s 2023-2024 pavement preservation project. For more information and project updates, visit https://www.traversecitymi.gov/projects/20232024-pavement-preservation-project.html