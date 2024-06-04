Ebels celebrates 104 years in business with a Summer Anniversary Sale-a-bration

104 years ago, the Ebels family embarked on journey in 1920 that’s still going strong to this day.

Now at three locations, the family-owned stores have become a destination for people from all over the state. They’re famously known for meats like jerky, brats and hotdogs made onsite.

To celebrate more than a century of being a staple in Northern Michigan, Ebels General Stores along with Dawn Fresh Catering and Little Town Jerky will be hosting their Summer Anniversary Sale-a-Bration BBQ where they’ll be serving up brats and dogs.

“It’s just a nice way to have a picnic. Look at your own backyard. You get together with your family sometime. All these people are really our family. They come and they support us week by week, and we’re thankful for that. We want to give them a good time,” said Mark Ebels, co-owner.

The first event is in Evart on Saturday, June 8.