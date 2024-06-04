Deputies arrest 3 juveniles for breaking into Kirtland Community College

GRAYLING — The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says three juveniles were arrested for breaking into Kirtland Community College.

Deputies responded to an alarm at one of the college buildings on May 4. They say multiple buildings had signs of forced entry, damage inside and stolen property.

Deputies believe the suspects were there for over two hours before triggering the alarm.

Two search warrants at homes in Ausable Township and Burton led deputies to recover stolen property. They interviewed three juveniles, who all confessed.