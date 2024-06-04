Cherry Capital Airport COO receives MAAE 2023 President’s Award

TRAVERSE CITY - Big recognition for the Cherry Capital Airport’s Chief Operating Officer. Dan Sal received the Michigan Association of Airport Executives President’s Award given for his leadership at the northern Michigan airport.

Sal has been in the position for just over 20 years and his peers say he’s always strived to the continued success of air travel and the region and his ‘service before self’ motto.

“It’s unbelievable. I love working with the staff here,” says Sal. “Team TVC, as we call it, and love working with all the other airports in the state of Michigan. And very thankful for Michigan Association of Airport Executives making that happen. I was surprised and honored to receive it.”

Sal also says he’s looking forward to inspiring more youth to join the aviation career path, whether with TVC or nationwide.