BIG RAPIDS — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post arrested Jeffrey James Harvell from Big Rapids on Saturday, June 1, for alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

Harvell was arraigned on June 3 in the 77th District Court on the two counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, with bond set at $75,000/10% cash surety and must wear a GPS tether.

If convicted, Harvell faces a possibility of up to 20 years in prison for each count.