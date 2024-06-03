Up North Pride celebrates Pride Month with several events throughout June

TRAVERSE CITY - It’s officially June which means are getting a lot more colorful. It’s Pride Month and there are several events hosted by Up North Pride throughout June.

It can trace it’s roots all the way back to 1970, as one week of celebrations. Up North Pride says that if you’re ever struggling with your identity, to not be afraid to be yourself.

“It’s a celebration, but also it’s to honor everyone that came before us, everyone who fought for our rights. So we honor them as well. But it’s also a celebration of us,” says Up North Pride Vice President and Marketing Chair Kendall Kotcher. “We like to help create safe and fun spaces where people feel comfortable to be themselves and also have some fun.”

Advertisement

Up North Pride is a year round organization out of Traverse City.

To find a calendar of events and join in on the fun click here.