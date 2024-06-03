TART Trails promotes 30th annual Smart Commute Week

TRAVERSE CITY - June 3rd was the first day of Smart Commute Week and it’s meant to promote alternative forms of travel whether for work or play. TART Trails is putting on multiple events to promote cycling, walking and taking the bus throughout the week with free daily breakfasts included.

It’s not just a way to save gas and money, but has great personal benefits too.

“It is great for your mental health, it’s great for your pocketbook and it’s great for the environment,” Says TART Trails Annual Gifts & Special Events Coordinator Janna Goethel. “So we think those things alone are a great incentive to get out. This year, we also have some big construction projects going on, and we, for one, don’t want to sit in our cars sitting in traffic. So we encourage you to get out and take a detour.”

Teams are able to sign up for a friendly competition during the week and that registration is completely free.

Learn more here.



