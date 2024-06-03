New ‘Spirit of the Forest’ exhibit on display on the Boardman Lake Art Trail

TRAVERSE CITY - Art and nature lovers can get the best of both in Traverse City. The Boardman Lake Loop Trail features a rotating exhibit, one that has just been updated.

‘The Spirit of the Forest’ now stands on the trail by the husband wife duo Steve and Darota Coy. It features four deer human hybrid statues and are meant to encapsulate the aspects of the human condition.

“In Traverse City, where we have such a rich culture of art,” says Traverse City DDA Interim CEO Harry Burkholder. “And having that art accessible to the community is very important, especially having it along the TART trail, which is one of the most accessible areas within the city, is huge. The art that you see here is part of a larger collaborative effort to put art around the TART with TART trails. And so important to really have that expression throughout our community, at this dynamic location.”

The exhibit will be on display for 2 years and it’s one of many displays around town thanks to the Traverse City Arts Commission.