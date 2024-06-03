Nessel says tree service company took advantage of consumers after Gaylord tornado, other storms

LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit against a group of tree service companies, stemming from an investigation following the 2022 Gaylord tornado.

The suit alleges that Canary Date Sculpting, Inc. (Canary Tree Service), a Florida-based company, led a group of storm-chasing tree service companies that violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCPA) while performing work for Oakland and Washtenaw County residents during the summer of 2021, and for a resident in Gaylord following the May 2022 tornado.

According to the lawsuit, Canary Tree Service and its owner, Justin Hartmann, recruited companies from Mississippi, Kentucky and Michigan to perform storm clean-up work in 2021 and 2022.

The suit alleges these companies misled consumers about the nature of the agreements they were signing, the cost of the services, potential financial responsibility for costs not covered by insurance, and their legal rights and obligations. The Department also accuses Canary of price gouging consumers affected by severe weather, which increased the demand for tree-trimming services, throughout 2021 and 2022.

”After major storms, bad actors take advantage of vulnerable residents desperate to repair damage to their homes and clean up debris,” Nessel said. “My office will not tolerate businesses that exploit consumers with deceptive tactics and will continue to investigate and pursue predatory companies to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Attorney General advises consumers impacted by storm damage to request a written quote or estimate for any work, even if they expect their insurance to cover the costs. Nessel also urges consumers to read all the fine print of any contract they intend to sign.

You can file a consumer protection complaint here.