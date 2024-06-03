Nashville country star Mark Blomsteel comes to Michigan

Dutch-American country music singer and songwriter Mark Blomsteel has had a long career pursuing his passion for music all across the globe. Mark got his start when British producer Paul “Tubbs” Williams, who had worked with legendary acts such as The Spice Girls and Boyzone, invited Mark to the United Kingdom after listening to Mark’s demo recordings.

During this time they recorded one of Mark’s songs, “Leaving It All Behind,” which would go on to grab the attention of a former producer for The Beach Boys who invited Mark to Nashville to have him work on a couple of tracks.

Mark Blomsteel

Mark’s dedication to his craft and his music sets him apart from many artists in a very populated country music scene, using his personal experiences and lyrical talents to create songs that resonate with audiences all over the world.

Although Mark is based in the country music hotbed of Nashville, he will be spending a lot of time in Michigan this summer sharing his talent with captivated audiences. Having already headlined the Farwell Memorial Day Festival and performed in Muskegon, Bay City, and Shelby Township there are still many opportunities to enjoy Mark’s unique blend of music and storytelling.

July 18th - Ionia Free Fair & Fairgrounds - Ionia, MI.

July 19th - Westown Theater - Bay City, MI.

August 16th - Danish Festival - Greenville, MI.

For more information on Mark’s musical journey, tour dates, and video showcasing his impressive stage presence, visit the Mark Blomsteel website.