Mt. Pleasant store has sold 3 winning lottery tickets, including 2 in recent months

Michigan Lottery

LANSING — A Mount Pleasant retailer may be the luckiest spot in Michigan after selling three tickets - including two within the last few months - that turned into huge lottery prizes.

While it’s impossible to predict when a retailer may sell a big winner, Borders Corner Store, located at 7024 East Pickard Road in Mount Pleasant, has been especially lucky for Michigan Lottery players.

“Congratulations to the lucky winners on their life-changing prizes, and to the owner of Borders Corner Store for selling these huge prizes,” said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli.

Advertisement

On Feb. 20, Dina Russell of Flushing won a $25,000 a year for life prize playing Lucky for Life. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer earned a $2,000 bonus commission.

“I play Lucky for Life regularly,” said Russell. “I pulled up to the gas station to purchase a ticket, but before going in, I checked the Lucky for Life ticket I had in my purse by scanning it on the Lottery app. When $25,000 a year for life came up on the screen, I was thrilled!”

Russell chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

On April 30, an Isabella County man, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $115,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer earned a $2,000 bonus commission.

Advertisement

“The first lottery ticket I ever purchased was from Borders Corner Store. It’s crazy that years later, I purchased a $115,000 winning Fantasy 5 ticket from the same store I started playing lottery at,” said the player.

In January 2023, a Gladwin County woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $1 million prize playing the Black & Gold instant game. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer earned a $2,000 bonus.

“I like playing the instant games and I always stop to buy one on my way home from work,” said the player. “I stopped at the store after work as usual one night and decided to try the Black & Gold game. I started scratching the ticket when I got home and when I saw I had won $1 million, I was in shock!”

“We were thrilled when we sold a $1 million winning ticket last year, and now having sold two more huge prizes this year has been very exciting for us,” said owner Sherrie Border. “Being a ‘lucky’ retailer has brought in a lot of business, and the commissions we’ve received have been a nice bonus for the store. Congratulations to the lucky winners!”