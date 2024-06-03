Mesick-area man killed in crash on US-131 near Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan State Police said Monday that a Mesick-area man was killed in a crash near Grand Rapids.

MSP Grand Rapids Post is investigating the fatal crash, which happened around 11:50 p.m. on May 31.

A semi tractor-trailer was driving south on US-131 south of 10 Mile Road when the truck went off the roadway to the left and entered the median into a heavily wooded area, troopers said.

The driver, a 51-year-old Mesick-area man, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, troopers said.



