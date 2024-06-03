MDOT kicks off road repair projects in 3 Northern Michigan counties

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin three road and bridge repair projects this week across four counties, including highway resurfacing in Charlevoix County, resurfacing projects in Grand Traverse and Antrim Counties, and maintenance in Jackson County.

Based on economic modeling, these investments are expected to support 53 jobs, officials said.

“Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 23,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,600 bridges since I took office,” Whitmer said.

M-66 resurfacing projects in Charlevoix County

MDOT will invest $1.3 million to resurface nearly 12 miles of M-66 from south of Stover Road in Charlevoix to Jordan Ridge in East Jordan. The project includes crack filling, chip sealing, shoulder repairs and new roadside delineators. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 16 jobs.

County: Charlevoix

Highway: M-66

Closest city: Charlevoix & East Jordan

Start date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Estimated end date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Traffic restrictions: This work will require lane closures with traffic regulators.

Safety benefit: This project includes new roadside delineators and pavement markings.

US-31 resurfacing projects in Grand Traverse & Antrim counties

MDOT will invest nearly $1.8 million to resurface 11.7 miles of US-31 from south of Dock/Brackett Road in Acme to north of Campbell Road north of Elk Rapids. The project includes chip sealing and asphalt paving. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 22 jobs.

County: Grand Traverse & Antrim

Highway: US-31

Closest city: Acme & Elk Rapids

Start date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Estimated end date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Traffic restrictions: This work will require lane closures with traffic regulators.

Safety benefit: The project includes new signs and pavement markings.



