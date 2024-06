Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher sat down with Internationally Best-Selling Author, Kevin Kwan author of the trilogy, Crazy Rich Asians (now a major motion picture) to learn more about his new book, Lies and Weddings. Kwan’s witty humor and creative story telling is sure to draw you in and keep you wanting more.

You can meet Kwan and learn more about his new book, Lies and Weddings when he comes to Traverse City on June 4th as part of The National Writers Series. Get tickets here.