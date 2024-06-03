Deputies arrest juvenile, return stolen property after break-in at business

BALDWIN — On Friday, May 31, Lake County deputies were called to a break-in at Mr. Bibs on Star Lake Drive in Lake Township.

Around 7:00 a.m., it was reported that the business had been broken into sometime after closing on Thursday night.

Deputies found evidence at the scene which led them to a nearby home. One juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile court.

Deputies say property from Mr. Bibs was found at the home and returned to the store.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility of additional suspects.