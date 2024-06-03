Canvassers boot Northern Michigan congressional candidate from ballot

What You Need to Know: Absentee Ballots What You Need to Know: Absentee Ballots (Eric Lloyd)

LANSING -- Northern Michigan’s August primary ballot got a bit lighter last week with the removal of a congressional candidate due to errors on official filings.

J.D. Wilson, a consultant from Houghton Lake, attempted to mount a primary campaign against current congressman Jack Bergman, who has represented the state’s First District since 2017.

Wilson, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for Michigan’s open US Senate seat, announced his candidacy for the First District in April. Wilson submitted 1,240 signatures, but all were deemed invalid.

The problem stemmed from Wilson’s signature gathering forms. While the individual signatures may have been deemed valid, state canvassers found that each of the forms violated rules regarding the font size and prominence of specific language.

“You’ve done your petitions with either total disregard or no research at all, in terms of what the state of Michigan requires those petitions to be,” said Richard Houskamp, a Republican state canvasser.

The Board of State Canvassers determined that a required warning to signers and signature collectors about penalties for submitting false documents was too small. The positioning of the warning and an area for gatherer identification were incorrect as well.

Wilson argued that the regulations, which are found within a 64-page manual provided by the Secretary of State, are overly complicated and leave too much room for error.

“They all understood the warnings,” he said referring to signers and gatherers. “We’re not really here discussing whether the warnings were followed, we’re discussing the type size and again, I feel almost intentionally misled on these topics.”

Wilson said he was aware that he could receive pre-formatted petitions from his local clerk, but said he didn’t know that until it was too late.

Wilson’s signatures were rejected by the board unanimously.

Another Republican candidate in the First District, Joshua Saul, was nearly removed from the ballot for writing on his signature collection forms that he was running for the House of Representatives, but not specifying whether it was the federal or state House.

Saul appealed to canvassers last week, saying it was clear to voters that he was running for the first congressional district, which covers the UP and most of Northern Michigan. The First State House District is in Detroit, and Saul argued that no reasonable voter could confuse the two given their location.

“There could have been no confusion for anybody who was in Michigan’s First Congressional District that they were signing for anything other than the US House of Representatives,”

Saul was cleared for the ballot after a sample of signatures were then checked for other inconsistencies.

In 2022, five Republican candidates for governor were removed from the ballot following widescale fraud being found in their signature forms. The signature gatherers have since been charged with dozens of felonies after allegedly receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from impacted candidates for collection services.