Adopt A Pet: Meet Cedar, a goofy, smart & loving pup looking for a home

This month’s “Adorable Adoptable” from Cherryland Humane Society is Cedar. A very handsome and sweet boy looking for his forever home. At just over a year old, this goofy boy is highly intelligent, already knowing the commands: Sit, Lay Down, and Come.

Cedar loves making friends and is eager to please his new family whether that is nestling in a warm lap or snuggling up on the couch. His favorite activity is getting attention, giving just as much as he gets.

At just over 1 year old Cedar is a very smart and goofy boy who is sure to bring sunshine into the lives of any family. He is great with mature children and other dogs.

Won’t you bring this sweet boy home? He is ready to be your bestest friend in the whole world. If you would like more information about Cedar or to adopt him for your family visit his adoption page or the Cherryland Humane Society website to see more of this sweetest boy.