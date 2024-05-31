Trump conviction may not be a game changer in November, political scientist says

Former President Donald Trump steps outside the courtroom during a break at Manhattan criminal in New York, Friday, April 19, 2024. (AP)

Reactions from all over the country are pouring in following Donald Trump’s historic conviction.

The former president and his supporters say the process was tainted against him, while opponents say the justice system did its job.

Matt Grossmann, a political science professor at Michigan State University, says the race hasn’t appeared to significantly shift with Trump’s legal troubles over the last year.

“We’ve actually had a relatively stable race since November,” he said. “It’s been pretty even with a slight edge to Donald Trump.”

Grossmann says the conviction may prove different, since an event of this magnitude will likely draw in some who haven’t been paying attention to the election until now.

“Voters paying no attention to politics will hear eventually about this conviction. But that does not necessarily mean that it’s going to interest them further in the campaign, or affect their decision making about the candidates,” he said.

Still, Grossmann says many voters already have their minds made up. “That is a recipe for people interpreting news events through their own partisan lenses and their own previous views of the candidates,” he said.

Sam Inglot, head of left-wing advocacy group Progress Michigan, says the conviction is the latest in a series of embarrassing scandals for Trump and the nation.

“Republicans in Michigan and across the country have been trying to make this about anything other than the facts of the case,” he said. “And the fact of the case is that Donald Trump falsified business records to cover up his own misdeeds from the American people to protect his political ambitions.”

Inglot also expressed concerns that Trump continues to undermine institutions that don’t act favorably toward him.

Michigan’s Republican leaders have joined Trump and conservative commentators in calling the prosecution politically-motivated.

Michigan GOP chair Pete Hoekstra said in a statement, “Michiganders will see through this political operation and support President Trump this November because he’s the only one fighting for us. President Trump committed no crime, and November will be the real verdict that rights this wrong.”