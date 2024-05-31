This weekend, the final four candidates for 93rd National Cherry Queen will be chosen

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s about a month away, but it’s not too early to start looking for the next National Cherry Queen.

Applications were submitted months ago, but now the group has been narrowed down to 14. Through Friday and Saturday, the hopefuls will give speeches, be interviewed, and tour local orchards all while learning as much as they can about the coveted fruit.

The 93rd National Cherry Queen will represent the National Cherry Festival and Northern Michigan’s cherry industry.

“Back in 1925, the process for choosing the next queen was actually, you threw your name into a hat, and if you were drawn out, you were the next National Cherry Queen. Nowadays, it’s more of an application process, interviewing and market potential. How you present yourself with poise. And then you’re chosen from that,” said Carmen Beemer, current National Cherry Queen.

The final four candidates will be announced Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Traverse City Country Club.