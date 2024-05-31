These are the best songs for graduates, according to 9&10 followers

Question of Week: Graduation songs

This week, we asked 9&10 followers to name a good graduation song. Whether it’s a song that has a graduation theme or one whose words are appropriate for grads, here’s what you told us!

Hey look mama i did it Panic! At the disco

- Rylee Potter

Gotta go with Alice Cooper. “SCHOOLS OUT”

- Duane Monville

It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)

- Rik Whitaker

Always vitamin Cs song

- Kimberly Ullom

‘Good Riddance-Time of Your Life’

- Leanne Robinson Cason

Don’t you ( forget about me) simple minds

- Mike Muma

Oldies Station by twenty one pilots

- Ash Ley

The beer barrel polka

- Charlie Martin

We are young

- Heather Vhyper

I hope you dance by Lee Ann Womack

- Donelda Vanscoyoc

Freebird (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

- Brian Lukasiak

Try Anything - Shakira (from Zootopia)

- Carrie Jorissen

Have it all - Jason Mraz

- Hope Marie Fry

I Did it All-One Republic

- Leanne Robinson Cason

Celebration by Kool and the Gang

- Andria Bufka

Turn the page, or time for me to fly

- Deborah Meachum

Born To Be Free

- Vi Riley

Don’t blink by Kenny chesney

- Nicholas Benore

My futures so bright, I gotta wear shades. Timbuk 3.

- Carol Goodman

Brick in the wall

- Rickie D Russell

Forever Young by Rod Stewart

- Marilyn Spence

“You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”, Bachman Turner Overdrive

- Julie Meyka

It’s so hard to say goodbye by Boyz II Men.

- Becky Kiessel

