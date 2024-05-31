These are the best songs for graduates, according to 9&10 followers

This week, we asked 9&10 followers to name a good graduation song. Whether it’s a song that has a graduation theme or one whose words are appropriate for grads, here’s what you told us!
Hey look mama i did it Panic! At the disco
- Rylee Potter
Gotta go with Alice Cooper. “SCHOOLS OUT”
- Duane Monville
It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)
- Rik Whitaker
Always vitamin Cs song
- Kimberly Ullom
‘Good Riddance-Time of Your Life’
- Leanne Robinson Cason
Don’t you ( forget about me) simple minds
- Mike Muma
Oldies Station by twenty one pilots
- Ash Ley
The beer barrel polka
- Charlie Martin
We are young
- Heather Vhyper
I hope you dance by Lee Ann Womack
- Donelda Vanscoyoc
Freebird (Lynyrd Skynyrd)
- Brian Lukasiak
Try Anything - Shakira (from Zootopia)
- Carrie Jorissen
Have it all - Jason Mraz
- Hope Marie Fry
I Did it All-One Republic
- Leanne Robinson Cason
Celebration by Kool and the Gang
- Andria Bufka
Turn the page, or time for me to fly
- Deborah Meachum
Born To Be Free
- Vi Riley
Don’t blink by Kenny chesney
- Nicholas Benore
My futures so bright, I gotta wear shades. Timbuk 3.
- Carol Goodman
Brick in the wall
- Rickie D Russell
Forever Young by Rod Stewart
- Marilyn Spence
“You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”, Bachman Turner Overdrive
- Julie Meyka
It’s so hard to say goodbye by Boyz II Men.
- Becky Kiessel
Want to participate? Check out next week’s question on Monday morning on our Facebook page!