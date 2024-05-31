Soo Film Festival receives $1,500 grant for promotion

SAULT STE. MARIE — The 2024 Soo Film Festival is still several months away, but a recent grant awarded to it should help boost its participation.

The $1,500 grant was award to the festival by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council. It will be used to help promote the festival.

Organizations that receive this grant are required to match those funds with other private and public dollars.

“Because the festival focuses on the Great Lakes, and especially Michigan, it helps encourage film makers to make films here in the area which then drives more money into the economy,” said Jason Markstrom, president.

Markstrom said around 200 entries have been submitted, with some as far away as India and Iran. But the main focus on the final 80-90 selected films will be on the local area.

The deadline for submitting films is Monday, June 3. The film festival is Sept. 11-15.