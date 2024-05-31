Michigan Supreme Court sides with Board of Canvassers to leave minimum wage proposal off ballot

A minimum wage hike that would end tipping will not be on the November ballot.

The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that the Board of State Canvassers made the right decision when they denied the “Raise the Wage Michigan” group’s minimum wage proposal from being on a ballot this year.

The board says the group misled voters when they changed the petition to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15/hour by 2027. It would also phase out tips in the state.

The state Supreme Court says it’s not their role to second guess election disputes that were decided upon by a bipartisan oversight board.