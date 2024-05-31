Mecosta Elementary School locked down after man threatened deputies with gun, Sheriff’s Office says

MECOSTA COUNTY — On Friday, May 31, deputies were called to the village of Mecosta for a report of a domestic violence incident.

They say a man had become violent with a woman, and then made threats on law enforcement with a high-powered deer rifle.

Because the home was close to M-20 and Mecosta Elementary School, the school was partially evacuated and placed into a lockdown. M-20 was also closed for a brief period.

Deputies say they were eventually able to enter the house but didn’t find the man. He was found shortly after at another home in Mecosta and arrested.

Deputies were assisted on scene by DNR, MSP, Morton Township Fire and Central Dispatch.