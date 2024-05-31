Ludington celebrates safety at Waves & Wheels Safety Day

LUDINGTON — Ludington police and the Ludington Area School District are teaming up to make sure kids stay safe in the water and while out riding bikes this weekend.

The two are joining forces to host the 2024 Waves & Wheels Safety Day this Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual event -- formerly known as Water Safety Day – has been tweaked to include bike safety as well.

Ludington Police Captain Mike Haveman says the school district usually does bike safety in the spring, but they decided to hold the events together so people only had to come to one event.

At the event, life vests, pool noodles and a few other special items will be given away.